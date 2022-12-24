Boy shot in leg at Decatur apartments in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting on Tregoney Drive in Panthersville.

Authorities say, officers responded to a person shot call at 7:07 p.m. and located a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his foot upon arrival. The victim later was transported to an area hospital, police said.

At his time, the cause of the shooting remains under investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

