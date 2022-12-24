Tree branch crashes through car windshield in Roswell due to extreme weather
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgians continue feeling the impacts of extreme winter weather ahead of the holiday weekend.
In Roswell, one viewer sent Atlanta News First photos showing a massive tree branch that smashed through the windshield of their car.
The photo shows a tree branch just mere inches away from the driver’s seat.
The artic blast continues to cause problems as officials work to restore power.
There have been multiple flight delays and cancellations at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
