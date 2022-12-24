Tree branch crashes through car windshield in Roswell due to extreme weather

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgians continue feeling the impacts of extreme winter weather ahead of the holiday weekend.

In Roswell, one viewer sent Atlanta News First photos showing a massive tree branch that smashed through the windshield of their car.

The photo shows a tree branch just mere inches away from the driver’s seat.

RELATED: HELPFUL COLD WEATHER STORIES

The artic blast continues to cause problems as officials work to restore power.

There have been multiple flight delays and cancellations at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.