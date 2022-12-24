Positively Georgia
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta

“Your body can only take so much.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures.

“My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on shaking them and putting them together. I try my best to stay warm and that is the only thing I have right now,” said James Logan Simpson III.

Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather.

When you are unhoused and facing a weekend of freezing temps on the streets, whatever supplies you can carry, whatever kindness comes your way, and whatever warm places in town you can walk to, become lifelines.

“I want people to know the conditions but I also want them to know that there are a lot of good people that help out in Atlanta and everywhere- and that is how we survive,” said Anthony Greer.

Homelessness disproportionately impacts black people in Atlanta. According to Partners for Home, 85% of unhoused people in Atlanta are African American. 76% of people struggling with homelessness in Atlanta are male, and 24% are female.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

