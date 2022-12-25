Carroll County Water Authority experiencing record demands amid holiday freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials say Carroll County Water Authority is experiencing a major water demand due to extremely cold temperatures.

Residents should remember to conserve their water as much as possible and make sure to check for water leaks in their homes and buildings.

Crews across the metro Atlanta area continue investigating multiple calls for busted pipes and flooding.

“The largest water demand contributors are from running faucets as a freeze prevention tactic and leaks due to frozen homeowner pipes. CCWA reminds homeowners that run faucets to prevent freezing and to only have a faucet dripping and not flowing with a steady stream or ribbon of water. Also, faucet dripping should not be required while water is being used nearby in the house,” according to Carroll County officials.

Officials have offered important tips for residents as many people across Georgia have experienced flooding, pipes bursting and issues related to the holiday freeze.

CCWA recommends that homeowners know where cutoff valves are on their private plumbing system. This is especially important for customers with frozen water pipes. Frozen pipes will most likely be broken or leaking when thawing occurs. These breaks or leaks can lead to property damage and higher water bills. CCWA recommends that homeowners in these situations proactively isolate the frozen pipes, where possible, or be prepared to close the nearest cutoff valve as soon as a problem is realized. Lastly, CCWA recommends that homeowners check outbuildings for possible water leaks as leaks in these locations often can go unrecognized for a considerable time.

