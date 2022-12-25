Crews responding to water leak at ATL airport, one gate has been closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clean-up efforts are underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a water leak prompted the sudden closure of gate E34.

According to ATL airport officials, impacts to airport operations are minimal. At this time, the gatehouse of E34 is closed while crews work to remove water from the area.

It is not clear what started the water leak. The leak comes as Atlanta continues to endure frigid temperatures and damaging wind chills.

Airport officials say they are looking into the cause of the leak.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.