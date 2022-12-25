Positively Georgia
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire

DeKalb County deadly fire
(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County early on Christmas morning.

Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a house fire.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to Atlanta News First that a resident stated “there were two occupants still inside the home. Crews were able to locate the son immediately and the dad was found later.”

DeKalb County deadly fire investigation
DeKalb County deadly fire investigation(Atlanta News First)
DeKalb County deadly fire investigation
(Atlanta News First)

The son was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials. The identity of the two victims has not been released at this time.

Red Cross assisted six individuals in this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

