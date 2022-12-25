One injured in Walton County trailer fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a trailer in Walton County.

According to Walton County Sheriff James Willingham, firefighters responded to a trailer fire behind 4370 Tiffany Lane in Loganville on Saturday.

An individual suffered “bad burns to the face and arms,” according to officials.

That individual was rushed to Piedmont Hospital in Walton County and life-flighted to Grady Hospital.

This fire remains under investigation.

