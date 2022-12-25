First Alert Forecast | Cold loosens its grip on North Georgia, flurries possible Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Under lots of sunshine, temperatures managed to climb above the freezing mark in Atlanta after more than 54-hours below freezing. However, another hard freeze is expected tonight ahead of warmer weather next week.

I hope you were able to enjoy some time above freezing. We go back into the freezer tonight. Temperatures bottom-out in the 10s and lower 20s Monday morning. @atlnewsfirst #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/YmY5VzgCkM — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 25, 2022

After a few hours just-above the freezing mark, temperatures tumble back into the upper 20s and lower 30s across Metro Atlanta by 6 p.m. Have outdoor evening plans? You’ll need to wear multiple layers to stay comfortable. A light breeze makes it feel several degrees colder than the actual air temperature; in the mid to upper teens this evening. Actual temperatures bottom-out in the upper teens and lower 20s across Metro Atlanta Monday morning. Mountain communities will, once again, drop back into the low and mid-teens early Monday.

You’ll notice more clouds streaming in from the north Monday morning. Clouds are forecast to thicken through the day. A few snow flurries and sleet pellets are possible across North Georgia; mainly north of Metro Atlanta. While the chance is lesser in Atlanta... you may notice a few flurries, sleet pellets or good ole fashion raindrop, or two, Monday afternoon and evening.

No accumulation is expected as temperatures warm above freezing across the area.

Warmer weather builds in heading into mid-week and, for a while, we’ll enjoy some sunshine. Clouds increase later Thursday into Friday as a storm system approaches from the west. The chance of rain increases heading into the holiday weekend. Widespread rain, and the risk of a few strong thunderstorms, enter the picture as we celebrate the arrival of the new year. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans.

Stay warm,

Cutter

