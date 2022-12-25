Johns Creek police provide burglary prevention tips during the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the holiday season continuing through New Year’s Day, it is important to remain vigilant and be aware of a potential burglary.

Johns Creek Police Department officials released helpful burglary prevention tips for residents.

The tips are listed as follows:

Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots, or other “secret” hiding places.

Get to know your neighbors, have them keep an eye out for you.

Leave ample exterior/interior lights on, or use timers.

Keep shrubs cut under 3′ and trees above 6′ for a clear line of sight.

Install a doorbell or camera system.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.