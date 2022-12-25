Johns Creek police provide burglary prevention tips during the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the holiday season continuing through New Year’s Day, it is important to remain vigilant and be aware of a potential burglary.
Johns Creek Police Department officials released helpful burglary prevention tips for residents.
The tips are listed as follows:
- Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots, or other “secret” hiding places.
- Get to know your neighbors, have them keep an eye out for you.
- Leave ample exterior/interior lights on, or use timers.
- Keep shrubs cut under 3′ and trees above 6′ for a clear line of sight.
- Install a doorbell or camera system.
