Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve.

Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard.

Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. According to APD, medical assistance was given, but the man did not survive his injuries.

Investigators were able to pull surveillance photos from a nearby camera, and are asking the public to be on the lookout for the person pictured below.

Have you seen this individual? @Atlanta_Police shared these surveillance photos after a man was found shot at a gas station in Northeast Atlanta on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/3c0Qmj9V7S — Atlanta News First (@ATLNewsFirst) December 25, 2022

If you have any information regarding this case, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment is eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.

