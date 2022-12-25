Positively Georgia
Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting

Shooting investigation underway after man shot on 111 Boulevard.
Shooting investigation underway after man shot on 111 Boulevard.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve.

Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard.

Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. According to APD, medical assistance was given, but the man did not survive his injuries.

Investigators were able to pull surveillance photos from a nearby camera, and are asking the public to be on the lookout for the person pictured below.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here. Anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment is eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000.

