Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta warming centers will remain open as frigid tempertures stick around

Warming Center generic
Warming Center generic(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will keep three warming centers open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 as frigid temperatures continue to impact thousands of people.

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located on 3404 Delmar Lane, and Central Park, located on 400 Merritts Avenue, are now only available to men.

Grant Park Recreation Center, located on 537 Park Avenue, will serve as the warming shelter for women and children.

Previously, the city opened up Thomasville Recreation Center to serve as a warming center, but the building had to be shut down due to facility issues.

Transportation to each warming center is available at the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas
Two shot in southwest Atlanta along Campbellton Road.
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
Firefighters battle house fire on Rockingham Drive near Moore’s Mill Road in northwest Atlanta.
Northwest Atlanta fire leaves family without home day after Christmas
Water issues lead to boil notice in Clayton County