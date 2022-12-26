Atlanta warming centers will remain open as frigid tempertures stick around

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will keep three warming centers open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 as frigid temperatures continue to impact thousands of people.

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located on 3404 Delmar Lane, and Central Park, located on 400 Merritts Avenue, are now only available to men.

Grant Park Recreation Center, located on 537 Park Avenue, will serve as the warming shelter for women and children.

Previously, the city opened up Thomasville Recreation Center to serve as a warming center, but the building had to be shut down due to facility issues.

Transportation to each warming center is available at the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street.

