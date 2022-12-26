Positively Georgia
Clayton County Water issues boil water advisory amid frigid weather

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As thousands across Georgia experience issues related to the holiday freeze, Clayton County Water Authority officials have issued a boil water advisory for those who may be experiencing low pressure or no water.

According to officials, “once water service is restored for customers without service, they will need to follow the boil water advisory as well.”

During this boil water advisory, customers with low pressure should:

  • Fill a pot with water.
  • Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.
  • Keep heating the water for one more minute.
  • Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.
  • Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.
  • Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:
  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing food and baby formula
  • Making ice
  • Giving to pets

Officials will provide the next update no later than 6 a.m. on Dec. 26.

