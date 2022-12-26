Positively Georgia
Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento makes emergency landing in Nashville

A Sacramento-bound flight diverted to Nashville after an engine malfunction.
A Sacramento-bound flight diverted to Nashville after an engine malfunction.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville after an engine issue.

Delta Flight 356 was in the air when the crew the notification of the issue. The plane landed in Nashville without further incident and Delta sent another aircraft to pick up passengers and crew.

Tampa Bay Times editor Mark Katches said, “it was a little unnerving. The flight attendants came through and prepared us. We had to land with one engine. It was a little scary.”



