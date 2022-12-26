Positively Georgia
Dog flu outbreak closes Fulton County animal shelter

The highly contagious strain has been spreading across the U.S., and now has reached metro Atlanta
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu that has been spreading in several U.S. cities has reached Atlanta, causing Fulton County’s animal shelter to close.

According to Fulton County Animal Services, the shelter will be closed through Dec. 26 “when we will re-evaluate the status,” officials said Monday.

“Because the virus may be circulating in the Atlanta area, pet owners should monitor their own dogs for symptoms, which may include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, labored breathing, and lethargy,” officials added.

According to Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the canine influenza virus spreads just like the human flu, through respiratory droplets that can be passed along when dogs sniff, sneeze on, or lick another dog. People who take their dogs to dog parks, boarding, and day care should monitor their pets closely, Fulton County officials said.

Officials also said animal services officers will continue responding to all service calls.

