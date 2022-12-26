Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”

No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department.

The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court, and Probate Court will continue to provide services remotely. If you received prior notice for an in-person hearing, contact the judge’s chambers or another relevant administrative office.

