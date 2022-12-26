Positively Georgia
Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”

No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department.

The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court, and Probate Court will continue to provide services remotely. If you received prior notice for an in-person hearing, contact the judge’s chambers or another relevant administrative office.

