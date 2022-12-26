Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fire under investigation in northwest Atlanta

Fire under investigation in northwest Atlanta
Fire under investigation in northwest Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a two-story structure fire at a home in northwest Atlanta on Christmas evening.

Crews responded to the 2900 block of Rockingham Drive NW for reports of a fire around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire and smoke coming from a home.

Officials say there is a heavy fire in the rear of the structure.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Clayton County Water issues boil water advisory amid frigid weather
Father, son died in fire in DeKalb County
Dozens affected by busted pipes, flooding in metro Atlanta
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve