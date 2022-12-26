Fire under investigation in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a two-story structure fire at a home in northwest Atlanta on Christmas evening.

Crews responded to the 2900 block of Rockingham Drive NW for reports of a fire around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire and smoke coming from a home.

Officials say there is a heavy fire in the rear of the structure.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

