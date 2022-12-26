First Alert: Few flurries possible tonight, but warmer weather is on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a frigid holiday weekend, temperatures will be on the climb through the week.

Today, most of us will head close to 40 degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, a weather system will pass by to our north, and this could potentially spark a few flurries for places along and north of I-20. While no accumulation is expected in the metro, we could have a light dusting in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

Few flurries possible tonight (Atlanta News First)

We will keep the nights below freezing through Wednesday, but by Thursday morning we will wake up in the mid to upper 30s with highs back near 60!

Rain does return just in time for New Years Weekend. We have a First Alert for Saturday as we know many of you will have plans Saturday, but this could change depending on the timing and coverage.

7 Day Forecast:

Few flurries possible today ahead of a warm up through the rest of the week. (Atlanta News First)

