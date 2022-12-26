FIRST ALERT: Parts of Georgia could see accumulating snow day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While we didn’t get a white Christmas, how about a white day after Christmas for some of us here in North Georgia?

A weather system bringing snow to parts of the great lakes region and Tennessee early Monday will bring the chance for flurries and maybe some light snow accumulation in the north Georgia mountains later this evening.

While a few flurries in far north Georgia will be possible as early as lunch time, the best coverage of flurry activity will be after sunset.

A look ahead at tonight's temps (WANF)

Expect clouds to increase through the day, but come around 6 PM, a clipper-like weather system will pass by. This will bring a wave of energy to help create wintry precipitation for places are far south as Jasper county.

By 2 a.m., flurries will come to an end, and skies will start to clear leading to a cold and clear start to Tuesday.

We aren’t expecting much impact for the metro, but for the higher elevations of the North Georgia Mountains, some light accumulation up to about a tenth to a quarter of an inch is possible.

Flurry potential in far North Georgia (WANF)

Otherwise, the air will be too dry for most of north Georgia, which will lead to evaporation as the flurries fall, preventing them from accumulating.

However a trace to about half an inch of snow will be possible in far north Georgia.

Flurry potential in metro Atlanta (WANF)

Beyond the chance for flurries, we look ahead to a nice warming trend with highs back near 60 by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.