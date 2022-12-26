Frozen pipe bursts keep plumbers busy as homeowners return to flooded homes

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who left town for the holiday weekend are returning home to busted water pipes, keeping plumbers busier than ever.

Michael Casey has worked for Mr. Plumber for 10 years. He said the last 48 hours have been “crazy.” He was repairing a minor leak in the basement of a home in Marietta when Atlanta News First caught up with him on Monday.

“Definitely, a lot of pipe bursts,” he said. “Some more dramatic than others, but pretty crazy.”

Mr. Plumber has more than 300 service calls scheduled through Tuesday or three times their daily call volume. Casey said it’s important that homeowners act quickly when a pipe bursts.

“When they have that sudden pipe burst, the best thing to do is to immediately go shut the water off,” added. “The valve is usually in the basement, a crawl space or near the water heater.”

At this particular home, the owner admitted to not taking preventative measures before leaving town.

“We foolishly said it’ll be okay because we’ve been through it before,” said Gary Herlinger, who has lived at his Marietta home for 32 years. “This time [it cost us].”

In Tucker, Felix Vasquez with Andes Plumbing answered a call from a customer who didn’t have hot water. The line froze after the homeowner failed to properly drip her faucet.

“They could’ve run both the hot and cold-water sides and let them drip. That would have kept the water flowing,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez warned homeowners with frozen pipe bursts to find reputable repairmen, particularly plumbers who are licensed and/or insured.

“There’s a lot of handymen running around, and they may be able to do the repairs,” he said. “You don’t have to be licensed to do a repair in Georgia but it’s a good idea because if anything happens down the road insurance will cover – and in you are uninsured or have someone do uninsured work then you could pay later on.”

On Sunday, Georgia officials advised residents experiencing pipe issues, caused by the holiday freeze, to refrain from calling 911.

