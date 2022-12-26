Positively Georgia
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as counties deal with winter weather impacts

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.(AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency for Georgia as several counties continue to deal with the effects of dangerously cold weather.

The emergency declaration allows state resources to become available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.

During a press conference on Wednesday, state officials advised residents to keep three days-worth of essentials ready in case of a power outage and water-related issues. Flashlights, batteries, medicine, first aid kits and water are among the things to have available.

Atlanta News First is staying on top of everything you need to know during this dangerous arctic blast that’s moving into Georgia.

