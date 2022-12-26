Metro Atlanta tenants deal with aftermath of busted pipes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frigid temperatures are leading to frozen pipes and flooding across metro Atlanta.

Some tenants at apartment complexes in our area are left cleaning up the mess left behind.

Apartments flooding from burst pipes is a familiar sight for hundreds, possibly thousands, this holiday season.

“I came back to our apartment to celebrate and the whole first floor looked like a river coming into the apartment,” said Matthew Warren who lives in an apartment complex in east Atlanta.

Warren said a burst pipe on the upper floor led to water seeping into his hallway on the lower level.

“I just went ahead and started setting up a barricade with towels and cardboard boxes,” said Warren.

Many tenants across metro Atlanta were faced with a delayed response to fix water issues or access resources over the holiday weekend.

“We’re all in this together, what happened to the village?” said Clara Greene.

Instead of enjoying their Christmas presents, a family in south Atlanta spent the weekend cleaning up the mess.

Warren said he took all the necessary precautions to prevent the freeze from leading to water issues, but he adds there is only so much that tenants can do when a record-breaking chill comes through.

“I don’t think this city was built for this kind of cold, this is like Chicago cold when it comes to how the wind was,” said Warren.

