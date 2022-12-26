Positively Georgia
Monroe County deputy charged with domestic violence

Charlie Bryson
Charlie Bryson(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Monroe County deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic violence.

Monroe County deputies responded to a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 25 and found Charlie Bryson and his wife. Bryson’s wife told deputies that the pair were in a “physical altercation.”

Bryson was arrested and charged with simple battery family violence.

