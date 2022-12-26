Positively Georgia
Northwest Atlanta fire leaves family without home day after Christmas

Crews battle massive house fire
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is left without a home for the holidays after their house caught fire while they were celebrating Christmas.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Rockingham Drive near Moore’s Mill Road in northwest Atlanta.

According to the homeowners, they started to see smoke coming out from the basement and were able to get out of the house safely.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen emitting from the rear of the two-story house.

At one point during the blaze, the floor had collapsed causing fire crews to have to battle the blaze from outside of the home.

No injuries were reported.

As the sun came up Monday morning, firefighters, along with AFRD Investigators, remained on scene making sure flames were fully extinguished.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

