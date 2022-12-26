From pipes bursting to no water pressure: Freeze leads to water issues across Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta.

Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend.

“All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s not useable,” said Katherine Drolett, owner of The Nook on Piedmont Park.

The Nook is one of many businesses that took a hit this weekend due to the freeze.

“Our manager noticed a drip in the office, a little puddle that was not there before,” said Drolett. “Twenty minutes later, I get a call and the pipe had burst and was all over all of the electronics.”

Across Georgia, many businesses and homes have had similar issues because of the cold.

“When we called, the company said that they’d already had four calls, but by the time they’d arrived here, they had over 20-something calls,” added Drolett.

While some places have water all over, other places have no water at all.

In Clayton, Fulton, Jefferson, and Forsyth counties; homes and businesses are experiencing little to no water pressure due to frozen valves and broken lines. Officials are asking for people to conserve as much as possible while still keeping faucets dripping to avoid bursts like the one at The Nook.

“It’s going to be a busy long day. It’s a mess,” said Drolett. “Our duty is really to get up and running as quickly as possible so that they can get in and start making up those Christmas expenditures and things like that and to take care of their families, that’s the most important thing.”

Clayton County and Forsyth County have boil advisories for people with low water pressure.

The City of Wadley is asking that everyone stop dripping their pipes between 11 am. and 6 pm. to help their water supply tanks build back up.

