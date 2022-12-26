Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people near a YMCA in southwest Atlanta.
It happened at around 11:01 p.m. on Campbellton Road.
According to police, one man and one woman were shot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are stable.
The identity of the shooter is not known at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.