Around 1K Clayton County residents without water the day after Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking out for the long list of communities forced to get by without water this evening. Among them, almost 1,000 households in Clayton County. Residents said they understood that the weather was uncontrollable but felt like Clayton County Water Authority should’ve done more to inform the community as the freeze unfolded. They wanted updates on progress made, more info on just how many families were impacted, what work had already been done and when they could expect repairs.

Multiple people said they have been calling to report issues and no one has answered the phones.

A spokesman with the Clayton County Water Authority tells me this is not a typical water main break that can be quickly repaired. She says crews aren’t sure where all of the issues are because they believe many have been unreported. They say they never imagined this situation would go on for so long and are working around the clock to get the water back on.

