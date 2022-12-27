Airport chaos: ATL travelers navigate cancellations, delays, weather impacts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather is starting to clear up, the mess at airports across the country is not.

Over the past day, Flight Aware reported an estimated 245 flight cancellations and over 50 delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Luggage piles up as more flights get cancelled, delayed (WANF)

About 100 of the cancellations are by airline company Southwest, who has reportedly canceled 60% of its flights.

We continue to experience high call and social inquiry volumes. Please check your flight status and explore self-service options here: https://t.co/WIFDwb9epE pic.twitter.com/PCMDOYGHON — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 26, 2022

“Our next available seats for rebooking are on the thirty-first and beyond,” said one traveler navigating the airport chaos.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says it has extended concession hours and added more staff to help travelers make it to their destination.

