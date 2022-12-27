Positively Georgia
Airport chaos: ATL travelers navigate cancellations, delays, weather impacts

One line for TSA screening Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
One line for TSA screening Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather is starting to clear up, the mess at airports across the country is not.

Over the past day, Flight Aware reported an estimated 245 flight cancellations and over 50 delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Luggage piles up as more flights get cancelled, delayed
Luggage piles up as more flights get cancelled, delayed(WANF)

About 100 of the cancellations are by airline company Southwest, who has reportedly canceled 60% of its flights.

“Our next available seats for rebooking are on the thirty-first and beyond,” said one traveler navigating the airport chaos.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says it has extended concession hours and added more staff to help travelers make it to their destination.

