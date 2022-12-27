Positively Georgia
Braves re-sign pitcher Jackson Stephens to split contract

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) works from the mound during the eighth...
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jackson Stephens (53) works from the mound during the eighth inning in Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves have signed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract.

A split contract gives a player different salaries in the major and minor leagues. The player earns the pro-rated portion of his Major League salary whenever he is on the Major League roster.

The 28-year-old spent last year with Atlanta, throwing 53.2 innings for a 3.69 ERA. He was mostly used in low-leverage situations; he finished 24 games, but only received two saves.

Last year was the first time Stephens saw major-league action since 2018 with the Cincinnati Reds. He spent 2021 in the Mexican League.

