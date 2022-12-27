Brookhaven MLK Day dinner to return to Lynwood Recreation Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven’s MLK Day dinner will return to the Lynwood Recreation Center after two years as an outdoors event at the Brookhaven MARTA station.

The event will be Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

The Lynwood Community Center stands on the former site of the Lynwood Schools, which were first integrated in 1968. Lynwood was one of the first majority Black neighborhoods in Atlanta.

Tickets to the event are $10 each and can be purchased at Lynwood Recreation Center at 3360 Osborne Rd.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.