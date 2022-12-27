Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Brookhaven MLK Day dinner to return to Lynwood Recreation Center

(WIS)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven’s MLK Day dinner will return to the Lynwood Recreation Center after two years as an outdoors event at the Brookhaven MARTA station.

The event will be Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

The Lynwood Community Center stands on the former site of the Lynwood Schools, which were first integrated in 1968. Lynwood was one of the first majority Black neighborhoods in Atlanta.

Tickets to the event are $10 each and can be purchased at Lynwood Recreation Center at 3360 Osborne Rd.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb Community Policing Unit
DeKalb Community Policing Unit hosts winter clothing drive Dec. 29
Ya Lun
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta enjoys bubble bath
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
Dog flu outbreak closes Fulton County animal shelter
burglary generic mgn3
Johns Creek police provide burglary prevention tips during the holidays