Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022.

Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 and will be held in the parking lot near the JCPenney.

It is free and open to the public. Exhibition spaces are first come, first serve.

