Clayton County fire stations hand out free water amid boil water advisory

JONESBORO, Clayton County (Atlanta News First) -The holiday freeze brought not only unwelcomed weather, it also left a mess. Many counties in Georgia are now under a boil water advisory due to water pressure concerns after water mains broke.

Danielle Golphin was one of the many cars lined up at Fire Station No. 13 in Clayton County to pick up one free case of water.

“She just got off work, I said, hey let’s go get some water,” she said with her daughter in the car with her for the ride.

Clayton County is among the list of counties advising residents to boil water before using it due health concerns. Golphin said it is causing some inconvenience in her daily routine, but she understands the need to be careful.

“Not being able to brush my teeth, wash my face, you don’t want any contaminants to get in your system,” she said.

They also have been using bottled water to take care of their pet. Williams Evans was among the first in line. He said he always buys water, but he hopes to stock up now that the advisory is in place.

“This morning when we got up, we heard about coming down here. The stores still have a lot of water on the shelves,” said Evans.

The winter weather did a number on water infrastructure in many areas, especially in middle Georgia. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is bringing in water for Butts County residents. Some were going without running water for some time. Bottled water may be a temporary solution, but it’s a much-needed one.

The distributions will take place on Dec. 27 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at:

Station 4 -1034 E. Fayetteville Rd, Riverdale 30296

Station 6 – 10580 Panhandle Road, Hampton 30228

Station 13 – 264 North Main Street, Jonesboro 30236

Station 14 - 4610 South Park Blvd, Ellenwood, 30294

