College students eligible for discounted ‘Hadestown’ tickets

Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus in 'Hadestown'
Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus in 'Hadestown'(Broadway in Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Broadway in Atlanta is offering special discounted tickets for Hadestown to college students.

College students can bring their student ID to the Fox Theatre box office two hours before each performance to buy tickets for $30 apiece. The tickets are taken from the best available seating, and there is a two-ticket limit per person.

Hadestown is a retelling of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, written by Anaïs Mitchell and based on her 2010 album of the same name. The touring production stars Hannah Whitley as Eurydice, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, Maria-Christina Oliveras as Persephone, Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes and Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades.

Hadestown is at the Fox Theatre Jan. 10 to 15. More information can be found here.

