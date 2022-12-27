Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County

Water main break, Decatur, DeKalb County.
Water main break, Decatur, DeKalb County.(WANF)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County.

Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it comes as several county water departments deal with record-breaking freeze across metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

(Source: MGN)
Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as counties deal with winter weather impacts
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Clayton County Water issues boil water advisory amid frigid weather

Latest News

Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus in 'Hadestown'
College students eligible for discounted ‘Hadestown’ tickets
Jail cell
Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
Brookhaven MLK Day dinner to return to Lynwood Recreation Center