Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County.

Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it comes as several county water departments deal with record-breaking freeze across metro Atlanta.

