DeKalb Community Policing Unit hosts winter clothing drive Dec. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will hold its 3rd Annual Winter Clothing Drive Dec. 29.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29, the unit’s trailer will be posted outside the DeKalb County Police Headquarters to gather donations. The department is looking for clothing such as new coats, footwear and socks.

The department will give donations to people in need of clothing in the new year.

