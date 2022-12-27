Positively Georgia
DeKalb Community Policing Unit hosts winter clothing drive Dec. 29

DeKalb Community Policing Unit
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will hold its 3rd Annual Winter Clothing Drive Dec. 29.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29, the unit’s trailer will be posted outside the DeKalb County Police Headquarters to gather donations. The department is looking for clothing such as new coats, footwear and socks.

The department will give donations to people in need of clothing in the new year.

