Donations needed for animals at shelter in Douglas County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s not only humans who are having to deal with water and power issues right now.

The Douglas County Animal Services building is without running water and portions of the facility are without power.

The animals have been moved to other areas and are comfortable, according to the county. However, they could use a helping hand.

They are in need of clean towels and bedding for the animals.

The building is closed for the remainder of the week so that it can be cleaned. If you would like to donate to help the animals, please send an email to animalshelter@douglascountyga.gov or call them at 770-942-5961.

Adoptions are by appointment only.

