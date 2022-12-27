Positively Georgia
FBI warns Peach Bowl ticket holders about scams

A goal marker is seen during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game...
A goal marker is seen during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Georgia and Cincinnati, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-21. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI has warned fans looking for last-minute Peach Bowl tickets about ticket scams.

One ticket broker says the lowest price for a standing-room-only ticket for this weekend’s Peach Bowl is $252 and a ticket to the National Championship can cost $3,000!

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Seres said if the ticket price looks too good to be true, it is. You should also be wary of avenues outside of traditional ticket brokers, especially if they ask for account information or make over-the-top promises about a ticket’s authenticity.

Seres also said not to post the ticket’s barcode online. Scammers can use the barcode to get into the game themselves or duplicate the ticket and sell fakes to unsuspecting buyers.

