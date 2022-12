ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is reporting a fire on their southbound tracks near the Arts Center in Midtown.

This has resulted in delays on the North/South line and all trains are temporarily boarding from the northbound platform.

MARTA has not revealed the cause of the fire at this time and it is unknown if there are injuries.

Due to fire on southbound trackway at Arts Center, Single tracking at Arts Center all trains temporarily boarding on NB platform. Delays occurring on North / South line. We apologize for the inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) December 27, 2022

