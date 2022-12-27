FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Black ice possible this morning; Mostly sunny today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patchy, black ice is being reported across parts of metro Atlanta. After 9 a.m., conditions will improve with mostly sunny skies today.

Tuesday’s forecast

High - 49°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

A burst of rain and snow moved through metro Atlanta Monday night, so don’t be surprised if you see a dusting of snow this morning. Any water on the road is likely to freeze, so watch out for patchy, black ice in metro Atlanta through 9 a.m.

It’ll stay dry through Thursday with temperatures slowly warming back to 60 degrees for highs.

FIRST ALERT for rain on New Year’s Eve

Our next weather system will bring showers back to metro Atlanta Friday, with heavier rain possible on Saturday, which is a First Alert for New Year’s Eve. The rain is expected to move out on New Year’s Day with highs in the upper 60′s on Sunday.

