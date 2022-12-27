Flight cancellations hit travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Flight Aware reports that Hartsfield-Jackson had more than 100 canceled flights and more than 300 delayed flights on the day after Christmas. An airport spokesperson said that they added additional staff and are working with law enforcement to help with the increased traffic.

“We are well aware of how busy it’s going to be, especially during the holiday period,” said Andrew Gobeil.

The Southwest Airlines canceled flight line stretched around several rows of the domestic terminal. People in line reported waiting for hours to rebook their flights. After getting to the counter, people were told that it would be several days before they have open seats on a flight to their destination.

Southwest Airlines releases statement about cancellations (Abby Kousouris)

FlightAware reports more than 20,000 flight delays and cancellations. The majority of the flights canceled were from Southwest Airlines.

Delta Airlines reported some cancellations and delays due to the winter weather. In a statement to Atlanta News First, a spokesperson said, “We are still experiencing disruptions across our network as a result of Winter Storm Elliott’s lingering effects on the totality of our operation. With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue to work to stabilize and improve our operation. We are re-accommodating as many Customers as possible, based on available space, whose itineraries have been disrupted. Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire.”

Both airlines have refund and rebooking policies.

