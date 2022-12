ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patchy black ice is causing issues for some drivers in the metro Atlanta area this morning.

At least one crash has been attributed to black ice.

Icy patch on Young Road Between Covington Hwy and Biffle Dr. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/58o7rcikAQ — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 27, 2022

FIRST ALERT: Patchy, black ice possible in metro Atlanta this morning >> https://t.co/BmknrJqy0x @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/7mqVacJIE0 — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) December 27, 2022

A crash at around 7:30 a.m. is also causing issues on Interstate 285 westbound at Bouldercrest in DeKalb County.

Crash blocks a couple lanes on I-285 WB at Bouldercrest in Dekalb co. Delays building @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/eAWXhLAwoM — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 27, 2022

