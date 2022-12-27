Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia voters flex their political muscles like never before in 2022

Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams and Andre Dickens also dominated this year’s political headlines
Georgia voters broke numerous early voting and absentee ballot casting in 2022
Georgia voters broke numerous early voting and absentee ballot casting in 2022
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a year when Georgia’s campaigns were dotted by occasional pop-ups from Hollywood (Oprah Winfrey), legal (Gloria Allred) and national political (Barack and Michelle Obama, Mike Pence and Donald Trump) celebrities, 2022 belonged to Georgia voters, who broke virtually every early voting number on record and cast more absentee ballots than ever before.

For a state whose voting laws continue to be labeled “Jim Crow 2.0″ by progressives and Democrats, 2022 proved absentee balloting and early voting are among the most popular and widely used electoral measures by the state’s ever-changing electorate.

Early voting and absentee ballots cast in every statewide election - from the May primaries to the U.S. Senate runoff - provided more ammunition for Republicans and conservatives to debunk claims they are trying to disenfranchise minority voters.

Atlanta’s political headlines began the year with the inauguration of its 61st mayor, Andre Dickens.

INTERVIEW: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens live on Atlanta News First!

Later that summer, the city’s political, business and social leaders were stunned when Atlanta Medical Center announced it was closing Nov. 1.

But the biggest political stories of 2022 were Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections and the record-breaking early voting numbers and large numbers of absentee ballots that were cast.

While Dickens and city Democratic leaders cast a bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, President Joe Biden and national party leaders are trying to place to Georgia as one of the first five states to start the presidential election season.

Georgia’s other top political headlines of 2022 included:

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ continue to provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues to be at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to act on bill
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to pass bill
Pelosi will step away from her leadership role next year
“Diversity is necessary at the table”: Nancy Pelosi’s last official acts
Pelosi will step away from her leadership role next year
“Diversity is necessary at the table” Nancy Pelosi’s last official acts