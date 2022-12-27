Positively Georgia
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta enjoys bubble bath

Ya Lun
Ya Lun(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The wintry weather didn’t stop one giant panda at Zoo Atlanta from having a good time!

Keepers at the zoo gave giant pandas Ya Lun and Xi Lun a bubble bath and a toy. Ya Lun took to the bath like a fish to water and Zoo Atlanta caught it all on camera.

A keeper wrote on Facebook, “I like to think enrichment is limited mostly by a keeper’s imagination.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

