Hundreds of water leaks in Butts County lead to low water pressure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews all over metro Atlanta and beyond are dealing with frozen pipes and water leaks. There are so many busted pipes in Butts County the state is pitching in to help.

Families lined up for free bottled water Tuesday afternoon at the Butts County Recreation Center on Earnest Biles Drive. Many of them have been dealing with little to no water since early Monday morning.

“Very helpful especially with the baby,” said Brianna Montgomery. “I’ve been going to my mom’s.”

Within hours volunteers had handed out all the water. 19 pallets totaling some 40,000 bottles, helping more than 500 families.

Like much of north Georgia, Butts County saw temperatures dip into the single digits, cold enough to freeze pipes. County Manager Brad Johnson says crews continue to work non-stop to cap-off leaks in businesses and private residences. Summer homes surrounding Jackson Lake saw most of the damage.

“Water is busted, nobody knows about,” said Johnson. “So, there was a big force put there to identify those houses, cut that water off, and stop the flow of water. So basically, we had more water going out than we had coming in.”

Working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the county was able to deliver emergency drinking water to critical, high-needs facilities like the local hospital and nursing homes. Butts County also received some much-appreciated help from nearby Henry County.

“We don’t look at boundary lines. We don’t care about cities, counties, or whatever. We’re all working together for the same mission,” said Johnson.

While residents are asked to conserve water, the water authority says they’re seeing signs of improvement with the county’s 10 water towers beginning to refill with drinking water.

Another truckload of bottled water is on the way. County officials say they plan to distribute more water beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the county rec center in Jackson.

