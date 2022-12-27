Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - A South Dakota couple died within 12 hours of each other after the two faced separate battles with cancer.

Steve Hawkins, 58, and his wife, 52-year-old Wendy Hawkins, both died Dec. 23 after facing cancer, according to Yankton County Emergency Medical Services. A GoFundMe set up for the family says the couple died within 12 hours of each other.

Steve Hawkins had lived with cancer for nearly five years, while Wendy Hawkins faced a short battle with the disease.

The couple are survived by their three children, Brad, Mandi and Trent, who are all in their 20s, KSFY reports.

Steve Hawkins worked at Yankton County EMS as an administrator starting in 2009. He previously worked as a paramedic in Cody, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park and San Diego.

Wendy Hawkins was a stay-at-home mother.

A memorial service will be held for the couple near springtime, according to Yankton County EMS. No specific date has been set.

The GoFundMe, which will help cover funeral expenses, has raised more than $9,000 of its $10,000 goal.

