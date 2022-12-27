LIST: Closures of government offices and more in North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several counties in North Georgia are announcing closures or delays Tuesday morning because of issues related to the weather. The list below will be updated as new information is received.

FULTON COUNTY

The South Fulton Service Center and Oak Hill Facility will be closed Tuesday because of water service issues.

Offices at Fulton County’s South Fulton Service Center on Stonewall Tell Road will also be closed today because of water service issues.

Offices at the South Fulton Service Center include Probate Court, Clerk of Superior Court, Tax Commissioner’s Office, Tax Assessor’s Office, and others. Residents may find alternate service locations at the Fulton County website, www.fultoncountyga.gov.

In addition to the South Fulton Service Center, Fulton County libraries, senior centers, arts centers, centers serving adults with developmental disabilities, and behavioral offices, including the Oak Hill campus, are also closed today. The Fulton County Board of Health’s WIC voucher pickup will not take place at Oak Hill as previously scheduled.

Police department offices in Union City are closed because of water service issues.

Several facilities experienced water damage over the holiday weekend due to extreme cold temperatures. All sites are being assessed and reopening updates will be provided later today.

For updates, please monitor www.fultoncountyga.gov and Fulton County Social Media @FultonInfo.

GILMER COUNTY

The Gilmer County Courthouse and all non-essential government offices will be closed today.

GORDON COUNTY

Gordon County is delaying the opening of its government offices by 2 hours. They will open at 10:30 a.m.

PICKENS COUNTY

Jasper City Hall will open at noon due to a water line break.

To submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@wanf.com.

