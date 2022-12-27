Migos become most certified rap group in history

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native rappers Migos are solidifying their mark on the music industry yet again.

the Recording Industry Association of America has updated new certifications.

They include the six-times platinum singles, “Walk It Talk It” and “Motorsport,” five-times platinum single “Stir Fry,” three-times platinum “Narcos,” two-times platinum “Need It” and the platinum hits “Notice Me” and “BBO.”

There are also six gold hits.

The updates bring Migos’ cumulative album and single sales to 39.5 million in the United States, making them the most-certified rap group in history.

