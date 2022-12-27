Positively Georgia
Migos become most certified rap group in history

From left, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live...
From left, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native rappers Migos are solidifying their mark on the music industry yet again.

the Recording Industry Association of America has updated new certifications.

They include the six-times platinum singles, “Walk It Talk It” and “Motorsport,” five-times platinum single “Stir Fry,” three-times platinum “Narcos,” two-times platinum “Need It” and the platinum hits “Notice Me” and “BBO.”

There are also six gold hits.

The updates bring Migos’ cumulative album and single sales to 39.5 million in the United States, making them the most-certified rap group in history.

