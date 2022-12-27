Positively Georgia
Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage

Flooding at a Cobb County senior center
Flooding at a Cobb County senior center(Atlanta News First)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding.

The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures.

Officials said Cobb firefighters were overrun with calls about similar problems at other establishments.

Water damage and lack of water have been an issue for many.

Carl Redding told Atlanta News First there is no water at his senior living complex in Cobb County.

“We haven’t had water since Saturday,” he said. “I can’t cook, I can’t wash dishes, I can’t wash my clothes, it’s inconvenient for me, I’m a double amputee veteran.”

Redding said he never imagined these consequences from the frigid weather.

“Who would have ever imagined it would happen here to me in my building,” he said. “And it did.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

