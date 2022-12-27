Three boys shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot on Northside Drive.

Atlanta police responded to 165 Northside Dr. SW near Nelson Street. They found two boys with gunshot wounds and a third who had been grazed. The three people shot were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one is in serious condition.

The initial investigation revealed the incident may be drug related.

