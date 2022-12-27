Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Three boys shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

(Photo Source: Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot on Northside Drive.

Atlanta police responded to 165 Northside Dr. SW near Nelson Street. They found two boys with gunshot wounds and a third who had been grazed. The three people shot were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one is in serious condition.

The initial investigation revealed the incident may be drug related.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thousands still without running water after freeze causes water main breaks
Ya Lun
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta enjoys bubble bath
Flooding at a Cobb County senior center
Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage
Around 1K Clayton County residents without water the day after Christmas
Around 1K Clayton County residents without water the day after Christmas