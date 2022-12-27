Two inmates found dead in DeKalb County jail within 24 hours, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two DeKalb County inmates were found dead in their cells within 24 hours, according to officials.

The cause of death has not been released.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office 34-year-old, Anthony Lamar Walker of Lithonia was found unresponsive Monday night in his cell. Walker had been in jail since Dec. 18 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

57-year-old Jackson Orukpete was found unresponsive in his jail cell Tuesday, officials say. He had been in jail since July 25 on battery/family violence charges.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information on the causes of death, pending investigations by the sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards. Sheriff Melody Maddox has also requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

