Zoo Atlanta expecting baby gorilla

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gorilla troop at Zoo Atlanta will be getting a new member in 2023!

Shalia, a 20-year-old female, is expecting a baby. The baby will be her second; she has another child at another organization, prior to her arrival at Zoo Atlanta in 2020.

The father is 22-year-old Willie B. Jr., the only male offspring of the legendary Willie B. The child will be his first and will be the 25th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta since the opening of the Ford African Rain Forest.

Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King said, “the infant will be a new member of a critically endangered species that needs our help now more than ever.”

Zookeepers expect the baby to arrive between early May and mid-June 2023. Gorilla gestation typically lasts around eight and a half months.

